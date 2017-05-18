Lakers in 12th place after opening round of NCAA Division II National Championship
The Grand Valley State women's golf team shot a 337 to finish in 12th after the opening round of the Division II National Championship in Findlay, Ohio on Wednesday. The event spans four rounds of golf, all to be played at the Findlay Country Club, and culminates with the final round on Saturday, May 20th.
