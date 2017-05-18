German politicians tour Findlay Mitech plant

Some potential international investors toured the Findlay-area Tuesday after hearing that the city has been a top economic developer in the country. A large contingent of high-level politicians and legislators from the German state of Thuringia visited Mitec Powertrain in Findlay to see their workforce and infrastructure A bipartisan group of German legislators, along with the Prime Minister of the state of Thuringia met with local leaders and toured the plant floor.

