Flood warning issued for Blanchard River in Findlay
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Blanchard River in Findlay based on forecasts for several inches of rain today and Friday. The warning issued at 11:28 a.m. today predicts only minor flooding along the Blanchard, but forecasters cautioned that it could be worse.
