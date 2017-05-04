Findlay and Hancock County prepares for potential floods
Flooding in Findlay is nothing new, but county officials still want to remind residents what to expect with the potentially first flood of the year. Lee Swisher, EMA Director for Hancock County, has been busy meeting with or calling city and county officials and emergency responders to make sure everyone is on the same page for flood preparedness.
