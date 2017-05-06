Deshler resident injured in single-vehicle crash
A Deshler resident was taken to a Findlay hospital after a single-vehicle injury crash Friday night in Allen Township. Armando Davila, 40, was driving westbound on Township Road 99, west of Township Road 230, when the vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to statement from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
