Curtain call for 2 of Findlaya s finestPosted on Wed. May 17th, 2017
The man who brought "The Sound of Music" to the stage and the 20-plus-year music director for Johnny Mathis will be forever in the spotlight with their induction into the Fifth Third Bank Wall of Fame at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
