Council vote places grant in jeopardy
By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER CAREY - The status of a $418,000 federal grant for a Carey electric substation project is in jeopardy after council failed to approve an emergency ordinance Monday related to the grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Apr 27
|Antidrugsislife
|17
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC