Blanchard River crests at 12.37 feet; Street flooding closes some roads

Saturday

The City of Findlay announced that the Blanchard River crested at approximately 12.37 feet on Saturday afternoon a little after 4 p.m. The Findlay Police Department released a list of streets that were closed due to street flooding in the city on Saturday afternoon. A cool wind will stay with us, allowing highs only in the mid to upper 50s for most.

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Hancock County was issued at May 08 at 3:32AM EDT

