Bassett School fourth-graders take to...

Bassett School fourth-graders take top honors in WRITE program: West Shore Chatter

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Cleveland.com

Leah Burke's fourth-grade class at Bassett Elementary School in Westlake took top honors in the FriendsOffice We Reward Innovative Teaching Endeavors Program . Their prize was seven Runtz Ball Chairs.

