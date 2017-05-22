Barings Launches Global Brand Advertising Campaign

Barings, one of the world's leading asset management firms, today launched a global brand advertising campaign articulating its commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs and aspirations of its clients by providing a broad set of innovative, customized investment solutions across asset classes and geographies. "Adaptability - the new look of partnership" is the central theme of the campaign, which will run through early December and will be seen in over 10 languages in markets across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

