Barings Launches Global Brand Adverti...

Barings Launches Global Brand Advertising Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Barings, one of the world's leading asset management firms, today launched a global brand advertising campaign articulating its commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs and aspirations of its clients by providing a broad set of innovative, customized investment solutions across asset classes and geographies. "Adaptability - the new look of partnership" is the central theme of the campaign, which will run through early December and will be seen in over 10 languages in markets across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) May 3 Antidrugsislife 18
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr '17 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar '17 InformedVoter 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar '17 You pharrt 16
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... (Oct '16) Dec '16 snorko 5
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,202,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC