Art appreciationPosted on Sat. May 6th, 2017
Sarah Sisser, executive director of the Hancock Historical Museum, and her daughter Caroline, 5, examine the artwork of the late Marianna Hofer, on display at the Jones Building Artist Studios during the Spring ArtWalk in downtown Findlay Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|May 3
|Antidrugsislife
|18
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC