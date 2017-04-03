Woman charged with raping and robbing male taxi driver

Ohio woman, 23, is charged with raping and robbing a male taxi driver of $32 while her accomplice held the victim at knifepoint Carter and Cory Jackson, 20, are accused of robbing a 29-year-old male taxi driver in Findlay, Ohio, on January 28 A 23-year-old woman from Ohio has been arrested and charged with rape and aggravated robbery targeting a male taxi driver. Brittany Carter, of Freemont, was indicted earlier this month on two first-degree felony counts in connection to the incident that took place in late January.

