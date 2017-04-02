Weekend: Psychedelic Furs, Robyn Hitchcock to play in Findlay
The Psychedelic Furs and special guest Robyn Hitchcock will deliver an evening of alternative rock to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 10. Tickets can be purchased at the Marathon Center's box office at 200 W. Main Cross St., which is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to the ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar 28
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC