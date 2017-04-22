Up, up and awayPosted on Sat. Apr 22nd, 2017
Bryce Pitney, a high school transition teacher at the Center for Autism & Dyslexia in Findlay, and students at the center launch balloons Friday afternoon during an event meant to mark April as Autism Awareness Month.
