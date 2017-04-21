Public meeting on flood plan scheduled in Findlay

A meeting to discuss the impact of the Stantec flood-control proposal on the City of Findlay will be held at 6 p.m. May 24 at the Winebrenner Theological Seminary Auditorium, 950 N. Main St. The meeting will be the third in a series to be hosted by the Hancock County commissioners and the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District.

