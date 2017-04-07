Posted On07 Apr 2017
By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF Staff Writer BLUFFTON - Putting up Christmas decorations, baking pies and planting flowers are just a few of the activities performed by the Service Group, which benefits residents of the three Bluffton campuses of the Mennonite Home Communities of... Various fundraisers have been planned throughout April to benefit Chris ... (more)
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar 28
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
