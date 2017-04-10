Police search for multiple suspects i...

Police search for multiple suspects involved in Findlay vehicle theft

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Employees of American Power Sports on Speedway Drive reported that a white 2011 Chevrolet Express company van, with a license plate of PEG7920, and multiple ATV's and motorcycle were stolen from the business around 5 a.m. Around 5:30 a.m. it was reported that a silver 2018 CargoMate enclosed box trailer had been stolen from the lot of Affordable U-Store-It on Marathon Way. There was also a dark colored SUV, potentially a Cadillac Escalade, in the area at the time of the incident that appears to be involved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Apr 1 bigmit23 6
Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat... Mar 28 InformedVoter 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) Feb '17 Heysnitch 14
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,291 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC