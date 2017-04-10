Police search for multiple suspects involved in Findlay vehicle theft

Employees of American Power Sports on Speedway Drive reported that a white 2011 Chevrolet Express company van, with a license plate of PEG7920, and multiple ATV's and motorcycle were stolen from the business around 5 a.m. Around 5:30 a.m. it was reported that a silver 2018 CargoMate enclosed box trailer had been stolen from the lot of Affordable U-Store-It on Marathon Way. There was also a dark colored SUV, potentially a Cadillac Escalade, in the area at the time of the incident that appears to be involved.

