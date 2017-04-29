New Findlay judgePosted on Sat. Apr 29th, 2017
Alan D. Hackenberg, left, is sworn in as Findlay Municipal Court's newest judge by Hancock County Common Pleas Judge Mark Miller, while Hackenberg's wife, Amy, holds the Bible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Apr 27
|Antidrugsislife
|17
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar '17
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC