Mom jailed in infant's death

A former Delphos woman is being held in Van Wert County Jail on felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment , in connection with the death of her infant son, 15-month-old Hayden Ridinger. Valarie K. Dean, 24, was arrested in Findlay Thursday and held in the Hancock County Jail on the warrants issued out of Van Wert County.

