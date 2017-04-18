McRaven wins Hackett final in fourth career start

Following a third place finish in his initial 2017 outing, which was an elimination heat of the Hackett a week ago, trainer Brian Brown had McRaven primed for a big effort in his first major test of this season. Driver Ronnie Wrenn Jr. settled the winner third at the pylons well before the quarter-mile marker was reached and saved ground inside all the way to the head of the stretch before swinging three-wide for the stretch drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoof Beats.