Hancock Co. assistant prosecutor pleaded guilty to leaving crash scene

A Hancock County assistant prosecutor pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two days in jail last week to leaving the scene of a crash in Findlay. Alex Treece, 39, pleaded guilty in Findlay Municipal Court Friday before visiting Judge Michael Burkett for failure to stop after an accident and failure to yield on a left turn after police say he left the scene of a two-vehicle crash on March 1, according to a Findlay police crash report.

