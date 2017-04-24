Golar LNG Partners LP First Quarter 2017 Cash Distribution
Golar LNG Partners LP announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $0.5775 per unit. This cash distribution will be paid on May 12, 2017 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2017.
