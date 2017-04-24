Drivers without pants; more bad surveillance photos; defecating man: Offbeat Police Blotter
While searching the big rig, a trooper found a bottle of urine that Jesus Delfavor Gonzalez, 35, of Findlay, Ohio had been using to pass drug tests administered by this company. "The accused related he had been using the fake urine to pass urinalysis tests with his company for years," police said.
