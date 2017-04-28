County gives OK for shared fiber optic network
By JIM MAURER STAFF WRITER Vaughn Industries, Carey, will begin installation of a fiber optic network that will be shared by Findlay School District, Hancock County and Findlay government offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Antidrugsislife
|17
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Apr 1
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar 28
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|You pharrt
|16
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC