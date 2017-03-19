Weekend: Cat in the Hat comes to Findlay
DR. SEUSS' CLASSIC tale "The Cat in the Hat" takes the stage March 30 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC