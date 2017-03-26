Weekend: A quintuple feature

MERIAH SAGE , Abbey Bumbledare, Adrionna Powell Lawerence and Tabitha Kittle will each take turns directing a series of one-act plays in a show called "An Evening of One Acts," being held April 6-9 at the Frank J. Egner Center for the Performing Arts' John and Hester Powell Grimm Theatre.

