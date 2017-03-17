Treece pleads guilty to two traffic charges
By J. STEVEN DILLON It was a different court and an unlikely spot for Alex Treece, an assistant county prosecutor who for the past 10 years has been on the right side of the law in Hancock County Common Pleas Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC