Three hurt in Ohio 12 crash
Three people were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Ohio 12 and Hancock County 88 in Liberty Township, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC