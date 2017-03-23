Teen's extra-mile prom proposal goes ...

Teen's extra-mile prom proposal goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Effingham Herald

FINDLAY, Ohio - An Ohio teen went to great lengths - 5.5 miles, to be exact - to ask his girlfriend to prom. Joran Fuller first met his girlfriend Claire Short two summers ago when the two began working out with their high school's cross country team, Today reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10) Mar 21 You pharrt 16
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) Feb 25 Heysnitch 14
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec '16 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC