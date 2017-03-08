Teachers Invited to attend basic archery instruction workshop
FINDLAY Classroom teachers and other members of school communities who are interested in becoming certified National Archery in the Schools Program instructors are invited to attend a free training workshop Saturday, March 25, in Hancock County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources . The Basic Archery Instructor Training will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the ODNR Division of Wildlife District Two office located at 952 Lima Avenue, Findlay.
