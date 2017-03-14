Slain woman's mother lobbies for violent-offender registry
Sheila Vaculik told an Ohio Senate committee that she doesn't know whether her daughter, Sierah Joughin, would be alive today if her family had known someone with a violent criminal record was living nearby. But she argued today that law enforcement should have had that tool when Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC