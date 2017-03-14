Slain woman's mother lobbies for viol...

Slain woman's mother lobbies for violent-offender registry

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Sheila Vaculik told an Ohio Senate committee that she doesn't know whether her daughter, Sierah Joughin, would be alive today if her family had known someone with a violent criminal record was living nearby. But she argued today that law enforcement should have had that tool when Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) Feb 25 Heysnitch 14
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec '16 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
Tom Scarberry Oct '16 pawpaw 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC