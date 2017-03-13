Police seek armed robber in Findlay

Police seek armed robber in Findlay

Sunday Mar 12 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Police in Findlay are looking for a man they say robbed the Dollar Tree on Main St around 8:15 on Sunday night. According to police, two women were closing the store when a man wearing a mask and hoody approached them with a handgun and demanded any money they had.

