Perrysburg, Findlay work hits final stage

The final stage of modernizing I-75 between Perrysburg and Findlay - a major widening project that includes updating the junction with U.S. 68/a State Rt. 15 on Findlay's south side - is scheduled to start this week with nighttime lane closings for shoulder work.

