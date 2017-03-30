Part of I-75 project to be done in a ...

Part of I-75 project to be done in a year

Part of the Interstate 75 project in Findlay - widening the highway to three lanes in both directions from U.S. 224 to Hancock County 99 - is expected to be done and open by year-end 2017 or early 2018, state officials said Thursday.

