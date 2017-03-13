Ohio teen runs 5.5 miles to ask girl to prom
Joran Fuller, 17, ran through the streets of Findlay, Ohio spelling out the word "Prom?" in hopes of asking out classmate 16-year-old Claire Short. Fuller used a running smartphone application to track his run through Findlay.
