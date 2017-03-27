ODOT to invest $2.3 billion in roads, bridges
The Ohio Department of Transportation kicked off its 2017 construction season at the Findlay Airport on Thursday to highlight the reconstruction and widening of Interstate 75 through Findlay and Hancock County. The three-year, $113 million project began this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|bigmit23
|6
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar 28
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC