Marathon Petroleum Corp. appoints Rodney P. Nichols as executive vice ...
Marathon Petroleum Corp. today announced the appointment of Rodney P. Nichols, senior vice president, Human Resources and Administrative Services, to executive vice president, Human Resources, Health and Administrative Services, effective immediately. Nichols will continue to have responsibility for leading MPC's Human Resources, Health Services, Administrative Services and Aviation organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC