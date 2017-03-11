Maps show few lead waterlines remain in city
By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer Maps of Findlay's waterlines show a handful of city homes and businesses still have lead service lines supplying water from the city's water mains, but dangerous levels of lead have not been detected in city water.
