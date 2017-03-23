Jon Cross announces campaign for 83rd District State Representative seat
Jon Cross, president/CEO and economic development director of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance, has officially announced his campaign to run for State Representative of the 83rd Ohio House District for the Republican Primary in 2018. The district includes Hancock County, Hardin County and portions of Logan County.
