I-75 widening project to kicks off in Hancock County
Though preliminary work has already begun for the I-75 widening project in Hancock County, ODOT officially kicked-off construction of the last stretch of the project. ODOT is now informing drivers the construction will effect them for the next three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet Jon Cross, Candidate for State Representat...
|Mar 28
|InformedVoter
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC