Hancock Farmers dislike parts of upda...

Hancock Farmers dislike parts of updated flood study

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

We are closing in on 10 years since the Blanchard River flooded and caused $100 million worth of damage in Findlay. But folks in rural Hancock County are not happy with where flood waters may now start showing up with a new flood plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Findlay Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08) Feb 25 Heysnitch 14
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
local performer Jan '17 clams 1
Cassity Green (Aug '11) Dec '16 Vegas boy 5
News UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet... Dec '16 snorko 5
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 pawpaw 2
Tom Scarberry Oct '16 pawpaw 1
See all Findlay Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Findlay Forum Now

Findlay Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Findlay Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Findlay, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,885 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC