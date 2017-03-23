Findlay flood plan beginning to take shape.
Nearly ten years after Findlay's historic flood, work to prevent a similar flood is finally beginning to take shape. Officials in Findlay and Hancock County are thrilled to hear that construction to reduce the flood level of the Blanchard River could be happening very soon, as the design of one of the aspects of the Blanchard River Flood Mitigation study has been approved.
