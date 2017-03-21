Cross seeking 83rd House District seat
Jon Cross, president/CEO and economic development director of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance, announced today he will run for state representative of the 83rd Ohio House District in the Republican primary in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC