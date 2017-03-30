Columbus-area Auditor Joins GOP Race For Ohio Treasurer
Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo launched his campaign Thursday, describing himself as a fiscal conservative who wants to be in what he calls "a new generation of conservative leadership" in Ohio.
