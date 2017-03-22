Board: Begin work on part of flood project
By DENISE GRANT Staff Writer DEFIANCE - The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District has agreed to proceed with preliminary engineering work on a plan to improve the Blanchard River channel through Findlay in order to reduce flooding in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Ohio (Dist... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|You pharrt
|16
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC