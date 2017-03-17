Blanchard Valley Center plans celebrity basketball game
The Blanchard Valley Center's second annual celebrity basketball game will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Findlay's Croy Gymnasium, with doors opening at 7. This free, family-friendly event will showcase the talents of Special Olympics basketball players on teams with local physicians and members of the mayor's office, police and ... (more)
