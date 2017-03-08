Bavarian Nordic to Host Full Year 201...

Bavarian Nordic to Host Full Year 2016 Results Conference Call

March 9, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S will announce its 2016 annual report on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The management of Bavarian Nordic will host a conference call at 2:00 pm CET on the same day to present the full-year results followed by a Q&A session.

