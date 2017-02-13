Violent offender registry bill moving...

Violent offender registry bill moving forward

Under a bill about to be introduced, Ohio would join five states that require certain offenders with violent pasts to register their whereabouts, much as sex offenders are required to do. Sens. Randy Gardner and Cliff Hite held an informal discussion last year at a high school in Metamora to get feedback on the concept after the abduction and murder of local resident Sierah Joughin, 20. Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller, left, and Ohio Senators Cliff Hite and Randy Gardner hold a forum on a potential violent offender registry at Evergreen High School last year.

