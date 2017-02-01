Trojan cheer tryouts slated for mini to junior squads

Tryouts for the Trojan summer competitive cheerleading squads will take place Feb. 10-11 at Findlay Elite Gymnastics & Cheer, 610 Third St. Tryouts for the mini squad, open to girls in grades K-3 for the 2017-18 school year, will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 10. Midget and junior squad tryouts will be from 3-7:30 p.m. Feb. 11. Mini and midget ... (more)

