Special prosecutor reviews case of former Findlay chief
Potential charges for the former acting Findlay police chief who allegedly threw a camera at his wife's head are being reviewed by a special prosecutor, authorities said. Sean Young allegedly threw a video camera Feb. 4, the protection order petition reads, sending his wife, Toni, to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Findlay Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McComb raid uncovers suspected meth lab (Sep '08)
|Feb 25
|Heysnitch
|14
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|local performer
|Jan '17
|clams
|1
|Cassity Green (Aug '11)
|Dec '16
|Vegas boy
|5
|UF discussion on Islam to address election rhet...
|Dec '16
|snorko
|5
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|2
|Tom Scarberry
|Oct '16
|pawpaw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Findlay Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC